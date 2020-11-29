OPIE JESSIE THOMPSON, 84 of Chapmanville, WV passed away November 28, 2020 at Hillcrest Nursing and Rehab. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at Barker Cemetery, Mud River, WV. Handley Funeral Home, Danville, WV is assisting the Thompson family.
