ORA BETHEL PAULEY, 81, of Charleston, went home to be with the Lord Sunday, November 29, 2020.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Ellis & Iva Elswick; and first husband, Freddie Fields.
Ora was a loving daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother. She was a lifelong member of Charleston's Church of God of Prophecy. She will be deeply missed by her family and all who knew her.
She is survived by her husband, Glen Pauley; daughters, Debra (David) Runion and Rita Keeney; sisters, Juanita Tolley and Joyce Melton; five grandchildren, Holli, Rachel, Amanda, Tiffany, and Halee; ten great grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
A graveside service will be 1 pm, Thursday, December 3, 2020 at Elk Hills Memorial Park, with Pastor Seth Fleming officiating.
Visitation will be from 12:30 to 1 pm at the cemetery.
Due to the COVID 19 Pandemic in our state, it is mandated by the Governor and the CDC that proper facial coverings be worn that social distancing be observed.
