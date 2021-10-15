Ora Marie Hamrick

ORA MARIE (TAYLOR) HAMRICK, 90, of Clay entered into rest on Tuesday, October 12, 2021 at her home.
Born June 1, 1931 in Swandale, she was the daughter of the late Rosco and Vida (Johnson) Taylor. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Oscar Mack Hamrick; son, Alvie Mack Hamrick; and several brothers and sisters.
She enjoyed family gatherings, spending time with those she loved, and having snacks, particularly candy. She loved her faithful companion, her dog, Roxy Foxy.
Ora leaves behind a host of survivors including: her sons, David (Linda) Hamrick, Gale Hamrick, Stanley (Lesa) Hamrick; daughters: Charlene (Steve) McLaughlin of Lizemores, and Connie McLaughlin of Clay; twelve grandchildren: Jennifer Hamrick Duffield (Brian) of Harrison, Jason McLaughlin (Nikki) of Ivydale, Dwayne Hamrick (Leslie) of Harrison, Angie McLaughlin Bullard of Maysel, Daniel (Kelly) Hamrick of Harrison, Rebecca McLaughlin (Shad) Adkins of Servia, Karen McLaughlin Barker of Ivydale, Jenny McLaughlin of Clay, Willis (Candace) Hamrick of Duck, Justin (Amanda) Hamrick of Wallback, Anthony (Diana) Hamrick of Wallback, Amanda Hamrick (Nathan) Butcher of Dille; twenty-seven great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Netta Jean Salisbury; Helen Davis; and a host of other relatives and friends to mourn her passing.
Graveside services to celebrate Ora's life will be held 2 p.m., Friday, October 15, 2021 at Hamrick Cemetery with Pastor Wayne Litton officiating. Burial will follow immediately after the service.