ORAL FRANKLIN "FRANKIE" RARDON, JR., 47 of Sissonville left life here on earth on Friday, March 26, 2021 after many years of a complicated illness; his wife, sister, and sister in law were by his side.
Frankie was preceded in death by his parents, Oral Franklin, Sr. and Ellen Louise Randolph Rardon; a sister, Amy Louise Randolph, and both paternal and maternal grand parents.
He was a 1993 graduate of Sissonville High. Frankie was a former employee of PSI at Edens Fork and worked at B&B Market in Sissonville for 8 to 10 years. Frankie was known for many years of weed eating and lawn mowing jobs in Sissonville. He was a Chevrolet enthusiast. Frankie was a just a good ol' boy doing what he loved to do. He was always happy. He lived his way and never hurt or bothered anybody.
Surviving is his wife of 25 years, Kathy Page Rardon, Frankie always said Kathy took good care of him and she was his world. They were a testament of true love.
Frankie thought the world of his mother and father in law, Ervin and Esther Page. He always told them how much he loved them and accepted them as his own parents. Brothers, Perry (Roxanne) Rardon and James Edens; sister, Martha Whiting; several aunts and uncles that he loved very much. Special Aunt Joyce Cheeks from Cross Lanes. He always said, " the world needed more aunts like her." A host of cousins, nieces and nephews; he has four special nephews he made many memories with that he held close to his heart. Luke and Jordan Rardon, Chris Burdette and Mike Harper; whom he shared many "Wum Pow Pow Pow" moments with as they grew up.
Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, April 2, at Long & Fisher Funeral Home with visitation one hour prior to service. Pastor Ben Fowler will be officiating. Due to COVID, masks are required and social distancing practiced.
