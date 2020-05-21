Oras Ray McNemar Jr.

ORAS RAY McNEMAR JR., 92, of Burnsville, passed on May 19, 2020. Friends may call at Stockert-Paletti Funeral Home from 10 a.m. tok 2 p.m. Friday, May 22.

