ORDEN MAYNARD MAY, 82, of Big Chimney, passed away on April 14, 2022 in Bluefield, VA.
He was born August 18, 1939, in Elkridge, WV to the late Bill and Lura Holcomb May.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Katheryn May Cutright; and brother, Billy May.
On the first day of school in 1954, Maynard May met "the prettiest girl he ever saw" when the school bus stopped to pick up incoming freshman Ella Delores "Dukie" Walker. She became his high school sweetheart and eventual wife of almost 64 years.
After graduating from Gassaway High School in 1957, Maynard learned to jump out of perfectly good airplanes in the U.S. Army 82nd Airborne Division. He said the Army was "a million-dollar experience, but I would not want another penny's worth of it."
He worked most of his life as a welder. Following the example set by his father, a UMWA coal miner, Maynard was a staunch union man and retired member of the International Brotherhood of Boilermakers, Iron Ship Builders, Blacksmiths, Forgers and Helpers. He sacrificed his back, his knees and his hearing for the well-being of his family while working in power stations all over West Virginia and some in South Carolina and Kentucky. But his favorite place to be was his home at Big Chimney.
After he retired at age 57, you could generally find Maynard in his garage working on an antique car, sneaking a cigarette, handing out penny candy to neighborhood children or just shooting the breeze with visiting buddies. A lifelong Democrat, he decorated that garage with posters from the Mondale erraro and Clinton ore campaigns. All his possessions - garage, lawn mowers, tools, truck - were marked with his trademark Stickman.
Maynard loved the antique cars he rebuilt, Louis L'Amour, Merle Haggard, WVU football, his family and Dukie. Not necessarily in that order.
His survivors include his son, Doug May of Big Chimney (companion Donna Kay Chambers), who cared for both his parents with love, kindness, good humor and patience for many years; daughter, Pam May McGee (husband Doug) of South Charleston; Quasi-son, Ronnie Moore (wife Stacey) of Big Chimney; two grandsons, Morgan Shillingburg of Big Chimney and Todd Shillingburg (fiancée Hannah Howes) of Charleston; sisters-in-law, JoAnn Truman of Servia and Vonnie Moore of Big Otter, brother-in-law, Jim Walker of Frametown; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
Maynard's preference was to have no memorial service, but if you are so moved, please make a donation in his memory to Medical Services of America Hospice, 1935 Front Street, Richlands, VA 24641.
