ORIN PRESTON McCLAIN, 85, of Cottageville, WV (Evergreen Hills Community) passed away December 10, 2020 due to injuries received in a vehicle accident.
He was born July 28, 1935 in Gay, WV, a son of the late Flavius Josephius McClain and Rulina S. (Stalnaker) McClain. His wife, Marianne Hedwig (Lauer) McClain, sons, Morgan and Marlin McClain; daughter, Marieta; brothers, Chester, Ernest, Claude, Marlin, Jerry and Elmer McClain; sisters, Ivy Tolley, Dorothy Harpold and Alice McClung also preceded him in death.
He was a graduate of Ripley High School. He was a United States Marine Corps veteran and a member of the American Legion Post #107 Ripley and V.F.W Post #3488 Sandyville. He was retired from the Operating Engineers Local #132, Charleston, WV and a former truck driver. He was a member of the Ripley Lodge #16 AF & AM, Dowell Commandry # 28 Ravenswood, York and Scottish right and a 32nd Degree Mason. He was a member of the I.O.O.F. #30, Ripley, WV. He was a life member of the National Rifle Association and enjoyed hunting and fishing.
Survivors include his sons, Wyatt (Tina) McClain and Bart (Betty) McClain of Ripley, James (Kelleyn) McClain of Parkersburg; daughters, Mona Fields and Roy Danko of Silverton, Gudrun and Klaus Geisslinger of Nuremberg, Germany; sisters, Bonnie DeWeese of Ripley and Lorene Lupardus of Harmony; grandchildren, Amber, Timothy, Nicholas McClain, Melissa Fields, Victoria (Zack) Slaven, Samantha (Zane) Smith, Matthias, Robert (Kerstin) Manuel and Anne Marie; great-grandchildren, Jordan and Jayden McClain, Mason Slaven, Julia, Emil, Paula and Anton.
Service will be 1 p.m., Saturday, December 12, 2020 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV, with Pastor Mark Price officiating. Burial with Military and Masonic Rights will be in Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville, WV. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time Saturday at the funeral home