ORLAND BRADFORD "BRAD" NIDAY, 83, of Spencer, passed away peacefully with family by his side on August 8, 2022 at the Roane General Hospital after a long illness.
He was born at Clover, the son of the late Virginia Niday and was raised by his grandparents, Samuel and Bertha Niday. He graduated from Spencer High School in 1956 and was a U.S. Navy veteran with the rank of MM2-P1 on the U.S. Des Moines (CA-134). He spent most of his adult life in Texas where he had many adventurous career paths. He retired and moved back to West Virginia in 2000. He was a Baptist and was saved in the 1960's and rededicated his life to God in 2021. He enjoyed fishing and hunting. One of his favorite pastimes was going to the Roane County Committee on Aging to have lunch with his friends and loved playing pool with them. He enjoyed gathering with his wife Julie's family who treated him like he had always been a part and thoroughly enjoyed visits from his nephew, Brady Rhodes and niece, Gracie Rhodes.
Brad is survived by his loving wife, Julie Haverty Niday; one grandson, Orland Bradford Niday III who is currently working in Poland; a niece, Gracie Rhodes; and a nephew, Brady Rhodes.
In addition to his mother and grandparents he was preceded in death by his son, Orland Bradford Niday, Jr. and his ex-wife, the mother of his son, Mary Marshall.
Service will be at 11 a.m., on Saturday, August 13, 2022 at the Taylor-Vandale Funeral Home in Spencer with Pastor Danny Whited officiating. Burial will follow in the Clover Cemetery. Visitation is one hour prior to the service on Saturday.