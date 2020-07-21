ORPHA AUDREY HUSSELL, 86, of Point Pleasant, WV passed away July 18, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on July 23, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens. Deal Funeral Home is serving the family.
