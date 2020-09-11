ORPHA ELLEN "LOUISE" MCCOY, 81, of Vinton, Ohio, formerly of Pt. Pleasant, West Virginia, passed away on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at her home.
Louise was born on August 11, 1939 in Page, West Virginia, daughter of the late Bob and Birdie M. Kirk Wills. She was married to Joseph P. McCoy, Jr.; and he preceded her in death on September 18, 2010. Louise was a homemaker, and she enjoyed gardening and cooking.
Louise is survived by a sister, Stella Summers of Charleston, West Virginia; niece, Tammy (Ryan) Wickline of Vinton; nephews, Dimitri (Frances) Koenig of Columbiana, Ohio and Davy (Lora) Wills of Gallipolis; sister-in-law, Dorothy Wills of Gallipolis; and several other nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.
In addition to her husband and parents, Louise was preceded in death by a brother, David Wills; a sister, Faye Thompson; and several other siblings.
A funeral service will be 1 p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with burial following in Centenary Cemetery. Visitation will be from noon until the time of the service on Monday at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.
