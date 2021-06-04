ORVAL DEWAYNE MITCHELL, 92, of Letart, passed away Wednesday, June 2, 2021, at his home. A graveside service and burial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the Hoffman Cemetery in Letart. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required. Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.
