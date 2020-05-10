ORVIE J. GUNNOE went home to be with the Lord on May 8, 2020, at the age of 70. A private family graveside service will be held later at the Lively Cemetery. Evans Funeral Home and Cremation Services at Chapmanville, W.Va., is assisting the family.
Funerals for Sunday, May 10, 2020
Browning, Sallie - 1:30 p.m., Ward Browning Cemetery, Ferrellsburg.
Lovejoy, Dorsel - 1 p.m., Haven of Rest Memory Gardens, Red House.
Short, Herbert - 2 p.m., Morris Funeral Home, Cowen.
Walker, Cameron - 4 p.m., Elk Funeral Home, Charleston.