ORVIE LEE NICHOLSON, JR., age 71 of Cross Lanes, West Virginia, passed away peacefully Saturday, May 1, 2021. He was born in Milton, West Virginia, the son of the late Orvie and Pauline Nicholson. He married Linda (Cable) Wadsworth on May 14, 2001. He is survived by his loving, dedicated wife; daughter, Marsha Lynn Nicholson, Cooperstown, New York; and sister, Lula Ford (Bob) of Pikeville, Kentucky; two stepsons, Shad Eric Wadsworth of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; Brian Dean Wadsworth (Cicily) of South Charleston, West Virginia; grandchildren, Ashton and Britton Wadsworth. Orvie was a graduate of Milton High School and West Virginia State University. He was a US Army Veteran and served two tours of duty in Vietnam and was a recipient of the Bronze Star. He retired as a Department of Labor OSHA Compliance Officer of which he worked for several years. He was a member of the NRA and Nitro Moose Lodge.
Orvie will be sadly missed by those who remember his witty sense of humor, his generosity, and storytelling. He had several friends of which he shared many good times cheering on WVU.
Entombment of Orvie's cremated remains with Military Honors will be at the Donald C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar, West Virginia at a later date. In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Orvie's memory may do so to WV Public Broadcasting, Inc., at 600 Capitol Street, Charleston, WV 25301. https://www.wvpublic.org/support-west-virginia-public-broadcasting-with-your-donation
