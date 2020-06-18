ORVILLE GENE KEELING, 75 of Sumerco, passed away on Sunday June 14, 2020, at Pikeville Medical Center, Pikeville, Ky. Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Miller Family Cemetery, Sumerco. In lieu of flowers, contributions to Curry Funeral Home would be greatly appreciated. Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV, has been caring for families since 1950.
Funerals for Thursday, June 18, 2020
Bassitt, Rebecca - 1 p.m., Cunningham Memorial Park, St. Albans.
Cummings Jr., Homer - Noon, Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin.
Lanham, Pauline - 1 p.m., Lanham Cemetery, Spangler.
Thornton, Shannon - 7 p.m., Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.
Wallace, John - 2:30 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Welsh, Gertrude - 1 p.m., Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville.
Whittington, Charles - 2 p.m., Raynes Funeral Home, Eleanor Chapel.