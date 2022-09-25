Orville Hansford Cavender

ORVILLE HANSFORD "HANK" CAVENDER age 94 passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Charlotte, NC after a short illness.
A graveside service with US Navy military honors will be held at 11 a.m., at the Elk Hill Memorial Park on Friday, September 30.
At 17 years old Hank joined the US Navy and served 23 years as a submariner; retiring as a Chief Petty Officer. Following his retirement from the US Navy, Hank was General Manager for Eskew Smith and Cannon in Charleston WV. After his retirement there, he received his Real Estate license and worked for Coldwell Banker in Charleston, WV before relocating to Pinehurst, NC.
Hank was a member of the Elkview Baptist Church in Elkview, WV and served as Deacon for many years.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 34 years, Gladys Elswick Cavender of Elkview, WV; a daughter, Rebecca Hodges (Bill) of Pinch, WV and grandson, Benjamin Michael Cavender of Elkview, WV.
In 1985, Hank, married Carolyn Burrows Cavender, who survives in Charlotte NC. Hank is also survived by four sons: Michael (Angela) Cavender of Elkview WV; Joseph (Martha) Cavender of Milton WV; Russell (Rhonda) Cavender of Charleston WV; Curtis (Debbie) Cavender of Maysel WV and one daughter, Stefanie Scroggins (Sam Holmes) of Charlotte NC. He is survived by eleven grandchildren; twelve great grandchildren; and four great great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers and based on his love for the military, donations to the Wounded Warriors would be appreciated.
