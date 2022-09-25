Thank you for Reading.

Orville Hansford Cavender
ORVILLE HANSFORD "HANK" CAVENDER age 94 passed away Saturday, August 6, 2022 in Charlotte, NC after a short illness.

A graveside service with US Navy military honors will be held at 11 a.m., at the Elk Hill Memorial Park on Friday, September 30.

