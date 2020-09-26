ORVILLE "OBBIE" LEON FIELDS, 91, of Charleston, WV, passed away September 24, 2020. A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, September 29, at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Sissonville, WV. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home in Charleston is assisting the family.
