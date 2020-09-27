ORVILLE "OBBIE" LEON FIELDS, 91, of Charleston, WV, passed away September 24, 2020 at home surrounded by family. Born October 29, 1928 in Charleston, he was the son of the late James D. Fields and Velma Skeens. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his son, Orville D. Fields; sister, Hazel Goff; brothers, James and Robert Fields; daughter-in-law, Charlene Mae Ashley, and son-in-laws, Dale Haynes and Thomas Rieser. Obbie was a loving father who adored his children and grandchildren.
He loved people and had the ability to make anyone laugh. Obbie enjoyed cutting grass and sitting outside in the sunshine. He will be remembered as a one-of-a-kind man with a strong work ethic. He was dearly loved and will be missed by all those who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Mabel Berry Fields; daughters, Catherine (David) Sovine of Charleston, Donna (David) Newhouse of Quinton, VA, Brenda Haynes of Charleston, Mary (Greg) Cox of Bumpass, VA and Martha (Jon) Vance of Clendenin, WV; brother, Elbert "Butch" Fields; sister, Lorine Goff of Charleston and Ruby Bradley of Hurricane; 14 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren with 2 on the way; 2 great-great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at Floral Hills Garden of Memories in Sissonville, WV. Memorial contributions may be made in Obbie's honor to the American Cancer Society. Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.cpjfuneralhome.com