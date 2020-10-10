OSCAR A. KING, 84, of Clay, born October 28, 1935, went home to be with the Lord October 8, 2020.
Oscar was preceded in death by his wife Margaret Ann "Peggy" King; parents, George Fuller King and Pribble S. Daubenspeck King; siblings, Ulysses, Lawrence, Roy, Lloyd, Kermit, Cody, Jackie, Jimmy, and Zelma; step grandson, Dillon Dawson.
Oscar leaves behind his children, Stephanie (Timmy) Taylor, Allen (Samantha) King, Amy (Wes) Meadows; grandchildren, Juston (Shawna), Ashley (Shane), Kacie (Michael), Whitney (Brandon), Caleb, Ethan, Lillian, Kassidy (Corey), Isiah, and Jacalyn; great-grandchildren, Haidyn, Aiden, Elijah, Zane, Zaiah, McKinley, Daniel, and Connor; sisters, Janie Carson and Kitty Strub, and a host of many nieces , nephews and his best friends Wayne and Eva Hinkle and his fur child sidekick Allie.
Oscar was an Army Veteran and retired from Pennzoil with many years of service. After retirement he enjoyed his leisure hunting, farming, gardening, and his family. Oscar loved to spoil his grandkids. He was a devoted Christian, a longtime member of Horners Fork Baptist Church.
As Oscar would say, "Life was but a vapour."
"Where as ye know not what shall be on the morrow. For what is your life? It is even a vapour that appeareth for a little time, and then vanisheth away."
- James 4:14 KJV
Graveside services will be held October 11, 2020 at 2:00 PM at King-Daubenspeck Cemetery, Guy Mullins Road with Minister Daniel Tanner officiating. All are welcome.