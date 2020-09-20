OSCAR FRANKLIN "SONNY" GERLACH, 88, passed away September 18, 2020. A private, graveside family service will be held at Suncrest Cemetery in Point Pleasant, WV, at 1:30 p.m. on Monday, September 21. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Click here to stay informed and subscribe to The Charleston Gazette-Mail.
Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.