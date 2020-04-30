OSCAR KEITH STANLEY, 84, of Dry Branch, died April 28, 2020. Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonard johnsonfuneralhome.com.
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Thursday, April 30, 2020
Burns, Glenda - Noon, Sunset Memorial Park, South Charleston.
Conner, Mary - 11 a.m., Montgomery Memorial Park, London.