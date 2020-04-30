Oscar Keith Stanley

OSCAR KEITH STANLEY, 84, of Dry Branch, died April 28, 2020. Due to the pandemic, a private graveside service will be held at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens, Glasgow. Arrangements by Leonard Johnson Funeral Home, Marmet. Details at leonard johnsonfuneralhome.com.

