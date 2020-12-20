OSHEL BELL, 87, of Yawkey, went home to be with the Lord Friday, December 18, 2020, after suffering a stroke on December 11, 2020.
He was born July 29, 1933, at Bernie, WV and was a 1950 graduate of Duval High School. Oshel served his country in the United States Army and was a former employee of Pennzoil Company. He was a Christian and pastored several churches in Lincoln and Putnam Counties, including Merritts Creek Freewill Baptist Church, Pine Grove Baptist Church, Joes Creek Baptist Church, and Beech Grove Baptist Church. He most recently attended Yawkey Methodist Church, Beech Grove Baptist Church, and Independent Missionary Baptist Church of Alum Creek.
Oshel was preceded in death by his wife, Rosemary (June 2018); parents, Tom and Merle Bell; infant daughter, Belinda Bell; daughter, Teresa Lowery; sons-in-law, Bobby Lowery, Max Hill, and Frank Chapman; siblings, Hercie Bell, Docie Morrison, Irene Bias, and twin sister Opal Baylous.
He is survived by daughters, Debbie Hill of St. Albans, and Kim Chapman of Alum Creek; grandchildren, Rob (Lauren) Lowery of Charlotte, NC, and Melinda (Brian) Greathouse of Dunbar; nieces and nephews, Sonya Stickler, Lowell Bias, Janet Tully, and Susie Agee all of WV, Brenda Birchett of VA, Sharon Wilson of FL, and Phil Richardson of OH.
Service will be 2 pm Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Curry Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jimmy Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow at Orchard Hills Memory Gardens, Yawkey. Family and friends will gather one hour prior to the service. Social distancing and masks will be required as mandated by the Governor during COVID.
In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer that you provide a Christmas dinner for someone in need.
Condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.curryfuneralhome.org. Curry Funeral Home, 2097 Childress Road, Alum Creek, WV has been caring for families since 1950.