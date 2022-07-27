Otis Melvin Hively Jul 27, 2022 28 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Thank you for Reading. As a community service, our obituaries are always free to view. In order to better know our audience, we ask that you register to continuing viewing. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save OTIS MELVIN HIVELY, 81, of Evans, WV, passed away July 25, 2022 at his home following a brief illness. Services will be private. Arrangements provided by Casto Funeral Home, Evans, WV. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Otis Wv Melvin Hively Service Pass Away Funeral Home Arrangement Recommended for you Local Spotlight Janet Hayes Allison Blank Daniel Eugene Fizer Blank Clara Faye Blackshire Ruth Edwards Blank James Lee “Jim” Johnson J. Howard & J. Mark Hassig Judy Rae Proctor Anita Kirby Blank Julia V McCallister Richard T. (Rich) Ellington Trending Now Articles ArticlesSorry, there are no recent results for popular articles. Today's Cartoon Gazette-Mail cartoon: July 27, 2022 Daily Mail WV Charleston author strikes gold with comprehensive 'Golden Girls' guidebook Browning, 'Golden Girls' actress to meet fans in Princeton Saturday Central West Virginia Writing Project: Teaching teachers to write Kathleen M. Jacobs: Help for young writers Susan Johnson: Snapshots of America