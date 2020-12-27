OTIS R. CHOICE JR., 79, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, December 24, 2020.
He was born on April 3, 1941 in Winona, to the late Otis Sr., and Lois Choice.
Otis was a member of Pilgrim Home Baptist Church, under Pastor Shelly Bausley.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Loretta Medley.
Otis is survived by his wife Victoria Choice of Capital Heights, MD; children, Debbie Choice of South Charleston, Trina Beverly (Ken) of South Charleston, Michael Choice (Angela) of Las Vegas, NV, Latoya Johnson of Maryland; special grandson, Eric Choice of South Charleston; 20 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter, Erica Choice of St. Albans; brother, William Earl Choice of Maryland; sister Erma Nedd of Maryland; and a host of nieces and nephews.
According to his wishes he will be cremated and there will be no services.
Arrangements are in the care of Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.