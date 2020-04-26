OTMER HAROLD HUFFMAN, 89, of South Charleston, went home to be with the Lord, Friday, April 17, 2020, at home after a long illness.
He was born at Frame, to the late Jim Woody Huffman and Addie Dodd Huffman. He was also preceded in death by his in-laws, Earl and Sybil Carte; daughters, Linda Susan Hurt in 2017 and Tammy Denese Huffman in 2016; four brothers; two sisters; and granddaughter, Katherine Joy Harvey.
Otmer was a graduate of Clendenin High School, Class of 1949; Morris Harvey College, Class of 1966; and West Virginia State University. He was a retired employee of Union Carbide Technical Center; he donated 99 pints of blood; he was a Christian and attended Mountain Heights Church in Spring Hill. He loved Bluegrass Music, WVU Sports, Geology, Antique Watches, Hunting and Camping, and his home in Pocahontas County.
Otmer is survived by his wife of 69 years, Retta M. Huffman; daughters, Carla "Kay" (Danny) Rogers of South Charleston and Gloria (Jeff) Marion of Dickinson, Texas; sons, Richard Huffman of Colonial Heights, Va., and Jeff "Huff" Huffman of South Charleston; four sisters; two brothers; 13 grandchildren; 26 great - grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild and two on the way.
We wish to express our appreciation to our brother, Jeff, for his loving care of Dad the last two years. Also appreciation to Janie Hunt for her care of Mom, Jeff and Dad.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the care fund of Fairview Memory Gardens, c/o Poca Valley Bank, 7033 Charleston Road, Clendenin, WV 25045.
A private burial was held at Fairview Memory Gardens, Clendenin, with Rev. Gary Blackwell officiating.
