OTTO JOHN DRESCHER passed away Friday, March 18, in Newville, Pennsylvania, after a long and happy life.
Otto was born April 14, 1929, in Dayton, Ohio, the second son of Joseph Coleman and Elsa (Elsie) Lang Drescher. Following graduation from high school in 1946, Otto enlisted in the Army, joining the 504th Regiment of the 82nd Airborne Division. After being honorably discharged, Otto earned a bachelor's degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Dayton in 1952. While in college, he met his future wife, Dottie Gould, on a blind date. They married on November 20, 1951. After a few moves around the country, they settled down in St. Albans, West Virginia, where they raised their three children and lived for the next six decades.
Otto was a gentle giant, as striking for his tall stature and his booming voice as for his kind humor and sharp mind. He made friends everywhere he went and always loved spending time with his family. In 2021, he and Dottie celebrated an amazing 70 years of marriage. Although his presence will be missed, his legacy lives on.
Otto was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Clara, Ruth, and Lula; and his daughter-in-law, Nancy. He is survived by his wife, Dottie; his son, Bill and daughter-in-law, Beth; his son, Alan and daughter-in-law, Lucretia; and his daughter, Carol and son-in-law, Steve; as well as his six grandchildren, Wendy (Randy), Abby (Matt), Chris (Abigail), Molly (Evan), Andrew (Maggie), and Matt (Anna); five great-grandchildren, Max, Paige, Fox, Annie, and Rowan; his brother, Leo Drescher; and his sister, Betty Furlow; and many nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held at 1 p.m., on Friday, March 25, at Highlawn Presbyterian Church, 2501 Washington Ave, St. Albans, WV, immediately followed by a memorial service at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Read Aloud West Virginia, 1700 MacCorkle Ave. SE, Room 179 Charleston, WV 2507 or Habitat for Humanity International, 322 West Lamar Street, Americus, Georgia 31709-3543