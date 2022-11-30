PADDY SUE (CARDER) GAY, of Huntington, WV, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 27, 2022 after a short illness.
She was born June 24, 1935 in Charleston, WV to the late Faye Kathryn (Pauline) and Gordon Russell Carder.
She leaves to mourn her loss, her devoted husband of 58 years, John Patrick Gay; her daughter, Julie Anne (Gay) Weekley (Chris); her granddaughter, Lauren Hope Murrell (Nicholas Hughes); her grandson, Joshua Michael Murrell (Brandie Honaker); great grandson, Jameson Parker (formerly known as her "Pea Pod"); sister, Shirley (Carder) Cunningham of Charleston; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Robert Gay and Patty Gay of Fairborn, New Jersey; several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and cousins; and many friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Thomas A. Carder, Sr. of Foley, Alabama; her sister, Sharon Anne (Carder) Unger of Tiffin, Ohio; and brother-in-law, Donald Joseph Gay.
She was a 40-year member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington, West Virginia. Paddy was an avid volunteer and up until her illness, volunteered at Cabell Huntington Hospital. She enjoyed gardening and working with flowers and was a long-time member of Timberlake Estates Garden Club.
She was a 1953 graduate of Nitro High School in Nitro, West Virginia. Paddy's working career included Charleston National Bank, Goodrich Gulf, and later in her career, Western Pocahontas Properties, from which she retired.
No matter what she did, she did with passion. She loved the Lord, her family, her country, and Marshall football- in that order!
Services will be held 1 p.m., Thursday, December 1, 2022, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, with Paster Eric Porterfield officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Huntington.
Memorials may be made to CHH Auxiliary Board in lieu of flowers.
