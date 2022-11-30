Thank you for Reading.

Paddy Sue (Carder) Gay
PADDY SUE (CARDER) GAY, of Huntington, WV, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on November 27, 2022 after a short illness.

She was born June 24, 1935 in Charleston, WV to the late Faye Kathryn (Pauline) and Gordon Russell Carder.

