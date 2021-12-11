With deepest sorrow, we announce PAIGE MADISON ENDICOTT, 16 years young, our beloved daughter, granddaughter, sister, cousin, family member and friend passed suddenly on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Paige was born on August 19, 2005. Her precious life began in her father's hometown of Gilbert, WV where she attended Grace Baptist Church and came to know Jesus as her Savior. Paige resided in Hurricane, WV. Paige was a sophomore at Saint Albans High School.
Paige was an original. She marched to the beat of her own drum. Her complexity in thought and action was different from others and in many ways could be envied. She embraced her ability to step outside the box and nothing discouraged her preference to be her unique self. She had a playful nature and an unassuming artistic ability. She often immersed herself in imagination whether it was through her artwork or choice of music. She was energetic when her energy was expended on things, she felt passionate about. Paige's daring spirit allowed her freedom to dream and express herself in many forms; whether it was her clothing style, hair color, or choice of item to collect next. Paige was a collector of many things. Some may not have understood her collections, but those items embodied her artful and creative nature. She had an eye for creativity and this shined through her talent in drawing and photography. Paige was social yet personal, talkative but silent, shy and confident all in one body.
Paige is survived by her parents, Jonathan and Sarah Endicott, her sister Piper and brother Ryker. Paige is also survived by her paternal grandmother Rose Endicott and her maternal grandparents William Wright and Maryann Ulibas. She is also survived by her aunts and uncles Mark Endicott, Josh and Stephanie Endicott, Jenny and Brian Barandas, Angela and Stan Coleman, William and Elise Wright, Terra and Robert Chambers, and her cousins Tytus and Kainan Endicott; James and Brandon Barandas; Carter, Trentin, Bradley and Abigail Coleman; Jonathan, Kiley, Connor and Mackenzie Wright; Landen and Liam Chambers. She was preceded in death by her aunt Tonya, her paternal grandfather, Shelby Endicott and Paige will now be reunited with her twin.
She had such a bright future and wanted to help others by pursuing a career in social work.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., on Monday, December 13, 2021 conducted by Hafer Funeral Home at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home, 409 6th avenue, Saint Albans, WV. Burial will follow at Cunningham Memorial Park.
A visitation will be from 12 - 2 p.m., on Monday, December 13, 2021 at Bartlett-Nichols Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent to www.haferfuneralhome.net
Arrangements are in the care of Hafer Funeral Home, 50 North Pinch Road, Elkview, WV 25071.