Paige Quinn Fisher Rizzo
PAIGE QUINN FISHER RIZZO, 63, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 28, 2022, following a courageous and lengthy battle with Huntington's disease.

Paige was born on October 22, 1959 in Charleston, West Virginia to her wonderful parents Patricia Quinn Fisher and Ernest Stephen Fisher, Jr., who preceded her in death. Paige was also preceded in death by her sister, Susanne Berger, as well as her husband, Ralph Rizzo.

