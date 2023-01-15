PAIGE QUINN FISHER RIZZO, 63, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on December 28, 2022, following a courageous and lengthy battle with Huntington's disease.
Paige was born on October 22, 1959 in Charleston, West Virginia to her wonderful parents Patricia Quinn Fisher and Ernest Stephen Fisher, Jr., who preceded her in death. Paige was also preceded in death by her sister, Susanne Berger, as well as her husband, Ralph Rizzo.
Paige loved her family, friends, her basset hounds Annabelle and Abby, the West Virginia Mountaineers, nursing and taking care of others. Paige filled her home with pictures of her family and friends and loved music, dancing and providing a gracious and welcoming home to her friends and family for delicious meals and fellowship throughout her life. Paige was a funny, smart and bold person who brought joy and delight to all who knew her.
After attending public schools in Charleston, West Virginia, Paige obtained her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from her beloved West Virginia University, in Morgantown, in May, 1982. Throughout her formative years in Charleston and Morgantown, Paige developed deep and lifelong friendships with friends from grade school, high school and college. After graduating from college, Paige worked as a nurse in many capacities and lived in Charleston, South Carolina, Raleigh, North Carolina and Hilton Head, South Carolina before returning to Raleigh permanently in 1996.
Paige is survived by her stepson Mason (Ashlee) of Youngsville, North Carolina, her brother Steve (Nancy) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and her dearly loved nieces and nephews, Miles (Maddie), Charleston, West Virginia, Brook (Carolyn), Charlotte, North Carolina, Reed (Stephanie), Raleigh, North Carolina and Anne, of Aspen, Colorado, in addition to many additional close friends and family. Although her condition did not allow her to attend as regularly as she would have liked, Paige cherished the occasions she was able to attend services at Tree of Life Anglican Church in Garner, North Carolina as well as the attention and comfort she received from members of the congregation. Paige and her family are deeply appreciative for the loving support and faithful prayers of so many people throughout the course of her illness.