PALMA J. BOOKER, 76, of Charleston, WV, passed away after a battle with cancer on April 17, 2020, at Hubbard Hospice House in Charleston.
Born on October 15, 1943, in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter of the late John C. and Bessie K Haynes Burdette. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Booker; son, Tracy Stalnaker; sister, Brenda Lively; and grandson, Curtis Tingue.
Palma enjoyed spending time with her family and her very best friend, Sandra Fleming. Above all, she was a loving mother and grandmother.
She is survived by her daughter, Cherri (Lonnie) Tingue of Delevan, NY; sons, Terry Talbert and Frankie Stalnaker, both of Sissonville, WV; sister, Gaynell (Leonard) Boggess of Sissonville, WV; brother, Clevie (Barb) Burdette of Ripley, WV; five grandchildren; three great - grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Per her wishes, she will be cremated.
Condolences may be sent to her daughter, Cherri Tingue, at 11341 McKinstry Road, Delevan, NY 14042 or to her sister, Gaynell Boggess, at 1149 Wolf Pen Drive, Charleston, WV 25312.
Cunningham - Parker - Johnson Funeral Home is assisting the family.