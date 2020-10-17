PAM FISHER BOLES, 58, of Boomer WV, passed away peacefully, October 14, 2020 surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her father, George Abbot Fisher.
Pam was the secretary for the Town of Gauley Bridge since 2003. She was a graduate of Gauley Bridge High School, class of 1980. Her greatest accomplishment in life were her children.
She is survived by her husband, Jay Boles of Boomer; son, Chris "Bubba" Harvey of Boomer; daughter, Brittany Robertson (Brandy) of South Charleston; mother, Catherine "Tink" Fisher of Charleston; brother, Darin (Jeff & Andrew) of Charleston; and many special aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Graveside service will be held on Saturday, October 17, at 1 p.m., at Montgomery Memorial Park in London, WV with Pastor Danny Sears, and Pastor Jason Skaggs officiating. All friends and family are welcome. O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements. Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association or New River Humane Society Fayette County Animal Control Center.