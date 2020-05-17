PAMALEE MILLER FISHER, 89, of Sissonville, departed this life on May 15th, 2020, at her home, with all of her family by her side. Pam was born July 5th, 1930, the daughter of Wayne and Beulah Miller.
She was a lifelong resident of Sissonville, where she worked from home as a loving mother, not only to her children, but as a babysitter for many. Pam was a member of Aldersgate United Methodist Church, the United Methodist Women, and Sissonville Community Women's Club.
Pam will join her loving husband, Minuard Fisher, in heaven, but left to cherish her memories here are her daughter, Robin and her husband Randy Hammond, and sons, Richard "Rich" Fisher, all of Sissonville, and Randall and his wife Shirley Fisher of Springhill, Florida; five grandchildren, Jason (Vandy), Briana (Andy) of Sissonville, Chad (Heather) of Springhill, Florida, Sean (Ashley) of South Charleston, Kayla (Christian) Shamblin of Sissonville; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Dwight "Bub" Miller, Wallace Miller; and sisters, Penny Lunsford, Eileen Bibb.
Special Thanks to Hospice Care and her caregivers, Mary Melhorn, and Sheryl McDermitt.
Arrangements are in the care of Long & Fisher Funeral Home, Sissonville.
Condolences may be forwarded to www.longfisher funeralhome.com.