PAMELA ANNETTE TINSLEY, 72, of Charleston, passed away Friday, April 1st at home.
She was preceded in death by her parents Russel and Marie Tinsley.
She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1967 and went on to work for the Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone Company and became a member of the Telecom Pioneer Group. Pam was an avid reader and loved to travel, going to the beach and on a cruise whenever she could get away. When she wasn't cooking something good, she was keeping in touch with friends and family on social media.
Retiring from Verizon in 2002, she spent her days with her partner of 50 years, Don Withrow. Pam loved good food and good people, always with a smile on her face she made friends everywhere she went. Among her many good friends were her two cats Kitty and Domino.
Left to cherish her memory are her boyfriend Don Withrow and his nephew Brandon Withrow of Charleston, aunt Jatta Panaro and uncle Robert (Bob) Panaro of Jupiter Florida, uncle Bill Kiser of Hedgesville West Virginia, uncle M. Edward (Eddie) Kiser I and aunt Irene Kiser of Jacksonville Florida, cousins Kristina Sabol and Steve Sabol of Centreville Virginia, cousins Kevin Kiser and Lisa of Arlington Virginia, cousin M. Edward Kiser II, of Jacksonville, Florida and cousin Amanda Kiser Hannah and husband, Bill and their daughters Elizabeth Anne and Katherine Ranee, of Jacksonville, Florida.
Per her wishes, no services will be held, but donations will be gladly accepted in her honor at the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association online at: https:/adpotcharleston.com ndex.php ive-onate/l Visit Pam's tribute page at AffordableCremationsofWV.com to share memories with the family.