PAMELA CHARLENE COLE WALKER, age 59, of Pence Springs, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Summers County ARH Hospital in Hinton, following a sudden illness. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed. Graveside services and burial will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, Asbury. Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, W.Va.

Funerals Today

Funerals for Wednesday, July 8, 2020

Adkins, Ralph - 3 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.

Dunn, Charles - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.

Hughes, Douglas - 6 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.

Jones, Barbara - 11 a.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.

Kirk, John - 11 a.m., Holstein Cemetery, Dartmont.

Walker, Pamela - 2 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, Asbury.