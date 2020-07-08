PAMELA CHARLENE COLE WALKER, age 59, of Pence Springs, passed away on Sunday, July 5, 2020, at Summers County ARH Hospital in Hinton, following a sudden illness. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, CDC guidelines will be observed. Graveside services and burial will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 8, at the Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, Asbury. Arrangements by Lobban Funeral Home, Alderson, W.Va.
Essential reporting in volatile times.
Not a Subscriber yet? Click here to take advantage of All access digital limited time offer $5.99 per month EZ Pay.
Interested in Donating? Click #ISupportLocal for more information on supporting local journalism.
Learn more about HD Media
Learn more about HD Media
Trending Now
Articles
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular articles.
Funerals for Wednesday, July 8, 2020
Adkins, Ralph - 3 p.m., Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery, Dunbar.
Dunn, Charles - 1 p.m., streaming live, see obituary.
Hughes, Douglas - 6 p.m., Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane.
Jones, Barbara - 11 a.m., Ellyson Mortuary Inc., Glenville.
Kirk, John - 11 a.m., Holstein Cemetery, Dartmont.
Walker, Pamela - 2 p.m., Asbury United Methodist Church Cemetery, Asbury.