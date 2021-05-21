PAMELA GAIL LANHAM WHEELER, 68 of St. Albans, passed away Wednesday May 19, 2021 at Hubbard Hospice House. She was born May 28, 1952 at Greenbrier Valley Hospital in Ronceverte to the late Sebert and Violet Casto Lanham. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister-in-law, Patty Wheeler
She graduated from St. Albans High School and retired from McJunkin Corp., which is now MRC Global.
Pamela is survived by her husband, Charles "Chuck" Wheeler; sister, Judy (Bill) Meadows; step-son, Matthew Wheeler; brothers-in-law, Carl Wheeler, Bill (Lana) Wheeler, Gene (Bev) Wheeler; sister-in-law, Lucy (Danny) Smith; 3 step -grandchildren, great- grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and her beloved dog, Baby Boy.
In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to Kanawha Charleston Animal Shelter or to the Hubbard Hospice House.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Online Condolences can be accessed at www.tylermountainfuneralhome.com