PAMELA GALE BRYANT, 64, of Point Pleasant, passed away Friday, July 31, 2020. Service will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, August 4, at Bellemead United Methodist Church in Point Pleasant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service, at the church. Social distancing will be observed and face masks are required. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements
