PAMELA J. BROWN BURNS departed this life on July 3, 2021 at The Ohio State University Medical Center. She was born April 3, 1958 to the most wonderful and precious parents, James and Nancy Brown, whom she was lucky to share with her sister, Robin. She was a resident of Malden, having spent her earlier years in Cedar Grove, Belle and Charleston.
She was predeceased by her father, Jim and her beloved cats. She is survived by her mother, Nancy J. (Crum) Brown of Belle and her sister and brother-in-law Robin and Steve Graley of Kanawha City.
Pam graduated with honors from DuPont High School in 1976 where she was also a cheerleader. She was granted early acceptance to the nursing program at the former Morris Harvey College and graduated with high honors. Her career as a registered nurse included many areas at CAMC, WV Workers' Compensation and Molina Healthcare. She felt every patient should be treated as if they were her own.
Pam's mom and family were the most important part of her life. She was a Pittsburgh Steelers fanatic and a NASCAR fan (Jeff Gordon). During her lifetime, she met several Steeler players and Jeff Gordon. She had a room in her home dedicated to them. She was invited on stage by Tom Jones, Frankie Valli and Chubby Checkers.
Pam traveled extensively in the Caribbean, often with Robin. They were always on the hunt for sun, the beach and swimming. Steve joined them for yearly vacations in Florida, numerous sporting events and concerts. She loved the finer things in life; mostly exquisite jewelry and fast cars.
She wasn't afraid of death, she believed it was a continuation of better things; being with her dad, cherished loved ones including those on the Rainbow Bridge.
Pam leaves behind a posse of great friends. She desired cremation and no service, instead wishing just to slide into the next life.
Per her request, making donations in her memory to the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier Street, Charleston, WV 25311 or any medical charity would be the greatest honor to her.
