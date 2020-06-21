As the Bible promises in Mathew 11:28 "Come unto Me all ye who are weary and I will give you rest."
PAMELA J. CURRY, 72, of St. Albans, WV, entered into eternal rest on June 11, 2020.
Dementia stole her voice, her ability to walk, and to eat and to drink. In the end it took the breath from her lungs and the life from her body.
Pam grew up in Logan and graduated from Logan High School. She was preceded in death by her mother Jean B. Curry. She is survived by longtime friend and caregiver Gail Totten, a brother David of Naples, Fla., and the best friends anyone could ever have: Barb, Bob, Cindy, Dani, Denise, Diane, Faye, Gentry, Janet, Jess, Joe, Kay, Kathy, Nancy, Pam, Ron, Roseann, Sandy, Stan and Sue.
Pam retired as a computer operator from the State of West Virginia with thirty five years of service. She was blessed with a wit that was second to none. "Big Red" knew how to make people laugh. She loved music and was an absolute master of music trivia. Pam was most of all a faithful and loving friend who could always be counted on to give wise counsel. She had a tender heart and loved animals of every kind. Pam leaves behind two beloved feline companions: Charlie and Sammy.
The family would like to thank Dr. Ashish Sheth and staff, Kanawha Hospice, and special caregivers Jessica and Lauren for the care provided Pam during her illness.
In keeping with Pam's wishes, there will be no service. A private celebration of Pam's life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in Pam's memory to Kanawha Hospice, 1606 Kanawha Blvd., Chas., WV 25387; Alzheimer's Association WV, 1601 2nd Ave, Chas., WV 25387; or the Kanawha Charleston Humane Association, 1248 Greenbrier St., Chas., WV 25302.
To slightly paraphrase the Jewish Litany of Remembrance:
In the rising of the sun and in its going down, we remember her.
In the blowing of the wind and in the chill of winter, we remember her.
In the opening of buds and in the rebirth of spring, we remember her.
In the blueness of the sky and in the warmth of summer, we remember her.
In the rustling of leaves and in the beauty of autumn, we remember her.
In the beginning of the year and when it ends, we remember her.
When we are weary and in need of strength, we remember her.
When we are lost and sick at heart, we remember her.
When we have joys we yearn to share, we remember her.
So long as we live, she too shall live, for she is now a part of us, as we remember her.
You may visit Pam's tribute page at BartlettNicholsFuneralHome.com to share memories or condolences with the family.
Bartlett - Nichols Funeral Home, family owned and located at 409 Sixth Ave., St. Albans, is honored to serve the Curry family.