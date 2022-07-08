PAMELA JANE WYATT FINLEY, 77, widow of Edward Finley, passed away Thursday, May 12, 2022, in Georgetown, KY.
Born in Charleston, WV, she was the daughter of the late Stanley and Pauline Rectenwald Wyatt.
She graduated from Stonewall Jackson High School in 1962. As a youth, Pam served on the Stone and Thomas Teen Board, worked at Elkland Pool as a Lifeguard and Assisted at the Miller Animal Clinic.
After graduation Pam attended the University of Kentucky and briefly attended Marshall before re-rerolling at Kentucky. While attending college she worked at the WV Department of Natural Resources office at the Capitol and was selected as Princess at the 1964 Mountain State Forest Festival. Later, Pam was employeed as a Governess in the Boston, Massachusetts area.
A devoted mother and grandmother, Pam was an avid UK fan, raised champion Clydesdale horses, was a member of St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church and in recent years, volunteered at St. Joseph Hospital. She retired in Georgetown, KY where she was a Veterinary assistant for several years. Her hobby was Photography where she developed her own photos.
Pamela is survived by her daughters, Ilse Dehner (Roy Myers), Naples, FL and Ingrid (Bill) Allen, Lexington; brother, Stanley Daniel Wyatt; and grandson, Beau Allen.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m., at St. John The Evangelist Catholic Church, Georgetown, KY, on Saturday, July 9, with visitation starting at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Georgetown Cemetery.