PAMELA JO FORSLEY, 70, of Pensacola, FL, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 15, 2022, surrounded by her family at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Summersville, WV. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.
Pam or PJ, as many knew her, was born on April 13, 1952 to the late Eddie Forsley and Virginia Campbell.
She had a lengthy nursing career working in CVICU and Surgery at CAMC Memorial and Outpatient Surgery at Carolinas Medical Center to name a few of the areas. She spent much of her last few years doing volunteer and community service work. She assisted with the Annual Tim Tebow Gala multiple times, worked countless service events through her church in Pensacola and most recently, she proudly volunteered with the USO at the Pensacola Airport where she welcomed and received American Service Men and Women returning from assignments and passing through. She was also known to get necessities and give them out to people on the street without shelter or means.
Her other great passions in life included her teacup poodle, Sugar Bear and the ocean. She had an enduring love of dolphins and always wanted to swim with them. She loved outdoor activities, live music and spending time with friends and family. She was also an excellent cook and baker and her recipes with continue to be passed down through the family.
She is survived by her children Tamara (Bandy) Mullins of Summersville, WV and Anthony (Misti) Saynapa of Dunbar, WV, grandchildren Serena Mullins, Kensey Mullins, William Mullins and Paxton Mullins of Summersville, WV and Christian McFarland (Jasmine Price) of Richlands, VA and Issaiah McFarland of San Diego, CA and great grandson Kacen McFarland of Richlands, VA, sister Frieda Forsley of Charleston, WV and first husband Viroj Saynapa of Charleston, WV.
She was so loved by so many and will be greatly missed. A memorial service will be planned for spring.
White Funeral Home at Summersville is in charge of the arrangements.