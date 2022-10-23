Thank you for Reading.

Pamela Jo Forsley
PAMELA JO FORSLEY, 70, of Pensacola, FL, went peacefully to be with the Lord on Saturday, October 15, 2022, surrounded by her family at the home of her daughter and son-in-law in Summersville, WV. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother and friend. She will be greatly missed by all whose lives she touched.

Pam or PJ, as many knew her, was born on April 13, 1952 to the late Eddie Forsley and Virginia Campbell.

