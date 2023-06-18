PAMELA JO (NICHOLS) MOORE, 61, beloved mom, grandma, wife and friend, of Maysel WV passed away on June 14, 2023, surrounded by her children and brothers. Pamela was born November 4, 1961, in Gauley Bridge, WV and is the daughter of the late Bethel DeBoard Nichols and James Cardell Nichols of Lizemores, WV. She is proceeded in death by sister Connie Tanner, brother Roger Nichols, and brother Don Pinson. She is survived by her loving husband of 22 years Rob Lester of Maysel, Sons John Lee Ward III with fiancé Katie Lett of Elkview and James Brandon Moore of Clendenin, Daughter Savannah Brooke Ray (Moore) with husband Cody Ray of Elkview; Grandchildren Raiden Ferrebee, Austin Ward, Carson Kappra, Gavin Moore, and Ara Ward. She is also survived by her brothers Mike (Karen) Nichols of Lizemores, WV, Laddie Dean Nichols of Frametown and James E. Nichols of Lizemores, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins that loved and cared for her very much.
Pam's proudest accomplishment and the light of her life were her children and grandchildren. She was a dedicated mother and the true definition of a care giver. She always knew what to say and had the gift of giving the best motherly advice. In addition to being the best mother and grandmother, Pam was an avid outdoors lover and passionate about traveling across the country and living life to the fullest.
Funeral Service for Pam will be held on Monday, June 19, 2023, at 1 p.m., at Wilson Smith Funeral Home, Clay, WV with a two-hour visitation for friends and family prior to service, from 11 - 1.
A burial will follow in Nichols Cemetery, Lizemores, WV. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation to Autism Speaks.
Wilson Smith is honored to be serving the Moore family.