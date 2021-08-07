PAMELA JUNE (HUNT) MATHENY, 68, of Leon, WV departed this life August 4, 2021. A funeral service to celebrate Pam's life will be held on August 7, 2021, at Casto Funeral Home in Evans beginning at 1 p.m. Visitation will be from 11 a.m., until 1 p.m. Burial will follow at Creston Cemetery.
