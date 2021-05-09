PAMELA KAY PHILLIPS 71 of Charleston, WV died May 6, 2021 at CAMC Memorial Division following an extended illness.
She was born January 30, 1950 to the late Jesse Edward Haynes and Herma K. Walker Haynes. She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, sister and grandmother who loved and cherished her many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her late husband James Phillips, Sr.; sisters Delane Smith, Floretta Haynes, Regina Burford, Dottie Kiser; brother Roger Haynes.
Pamela is survived by her son James Phillips, Jr.; daughters Cassie Powell, Jeannie Miller; sisters Bernice Asbury, Agnes Thompson and Nancy Haynes.
There will be no services held and her wishes are being honored to be cremated and return with her loving husband James Sr.
Condolences may be sent to the family at cpjfuneralhome.com
Cunningham-Parker-Johnson Funeral Home, Charleston is serving the Phillips family.