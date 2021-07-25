PAMELA LINN THOMAS, 63, of Saint Albans went to be with the Lord on July 21, 2021 after an extended illness. She was preceded in death by her mother Carolyn Ruth Watson and her brothers Shannon Watson, Robert Watson and Toney Watson.
She is survived by her daughters Carolyn Ruth Toal of Daytona and Tammy Lee Cote of Scott Depot, 3 grandchildren, Evelyn Pamela Se'Ale, Tristan Leo Cote and Troy Leon Cote'Soares. Brothers, Mark Watson, Clifford Watson, Bruce Watson, Curtis Watson, Richard Watson, sisters, Debra Thomas, Linda Davis, Anna Maskelis, Aunt Patricia Lundquist, as well as several nieces and nephews and cherished friends.
Memorial service will be held promptly at 12 p.m., Monday July 26th at the Donel C. Kinnard Memorial State Veterans Cemetery in Dunbar.