PAMELA LYNN POLITINO age 61 of Kimberly went to rest, Monday, October 5, 2020. She was born April 11, 1959 in Montgomery and she was the daughter of the late Robert and Betty Ann Farley Coleman. She was also preceded in death by her husband Rodney Politino and also her two brothers Larry and Bobby Coleman.
Surviving: brother John W. Coleman of Montgomery; sisters Margaret Burrough and her husband Gary of Mount Carbon, Susan Vittori and her husband Michael of Stanley, NC and Sandra Latta and her husband Ricky of Hampton, VA; she also had several nieces and nephews which she loved and also an aunt, Debbie Abbott that she loved.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic Pam's family has chosen to keep any services private for the family. Pam will be laid to rest by her husband at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow.
Expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com.
O'Dell Funeral Home, is in charge of arrangements.