PAMELA MARIE ADKINS 60, of Huntington, WV., passed away August 1, 2021. Memorial service will be 3 p.m., Sunday, August 8, 2021 at the Adkins residence, 9 Ferrell Court, Huntington, WV 25704. Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, WV is handling arrangements.
