PAMELA MARIE HOLT (KERSEY), 68, of Charleston passed on Thursday, February 11, 2021 at CAMC Memorial. She enjoyed working for numerous non profit organizations. Pamela was married to the love of her life Eddie Holt for 52years.
Left to cherish her memory is her sons, Joseph Edward Holt and David Allen Holt; grandson, Seth Allen Holt; brother, Rick Kersey; sister in law, Alta VanBibber; and a host of family and friends. Pamela is preceded in death by her parents, Arnold and Virginia Kersey; and brother, William Boyd Kersey.
Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at Floral Hills Garden of Memories Mausoleum with visitation one hour prior to service. Due to COVID, masks are required and social distancing practiced.
