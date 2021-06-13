PAMELA SUE GRAY, 72, of Charleston, WV passed away peacefully Thursday, June 3, 2021.
For 20 years, Pam worked as a relator in Charleston, WV, receiving several awards during this time. She was a longtime member of the Pilot Club of the Greater Kanawha Valley, where she served numerous times as President, Secretary, Treasurer, and Director. She was responsible for the clubs growth within the community, in which she started the KY-OH-WV District website, pilotkow.org, and headed multiple fundraisers. She was known for providing her innovative ideas, energy, and her beautiful smile. Pam also provide her assistance to the Meals on Wheels of Charleston, WV for many years.
In her free time, Pam was a devoted beachgoer, spending many summers with friends and family in South Carolina. She was also a part of the "Waterbabes" at the YMCA, where she made great and loving friendships. Pam was a lover of life and made friends with everyone that passed her way. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, aunt, and her friendship was beyond compare.
Pam was joined in passing by her loving husband of 52 years, Gale Gray, just one day after her own. She was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Edana Casebolt.
She is survived by her children Emily Christopher (Steven) of Bethel Park, PA and Byron Gray of Charleston, WV; and her brother, Robert Casebolt (Connie) of Tennessee.
Honoring Pam's wishes there will not be a funeral service, rather a celebration of her life, jointly with her husband Gale Gray, from 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday, July 17th, at Edgewood Country Club in Charleston, WV. Cards for the family will be able to be received at the celebration.
In lieu of flowers, and in memory of Pam, she would hope that you would live out her legacy in helping others, and do unexpected and unsolicited acts of kindness whenever possible. The family would also like to suggest donating to the West Virginia Golf Association, West Virginia Fellowship of Christian Athletes, the Pilot Club of the Greater Kanawha Valley, the Meals on Wheels of Charleston, WV, HospiceCare, or the Kanawha County Humane Society.
Memories of Pam may be shared by visiting www.snodgrassfuneral.com and selecting the obituary. Snodgrass Funeral Home is honored to serve the Gray family.
"Love you Mom."