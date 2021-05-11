PAMELA SUE HARDING, 60, of Sissonville, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at her home after a short illness.
She was born on September 19, at 1960, in Charleston, to Charles and Mary Harding.
Pam loved spending her time watching football, going to the beach, hanging out with friends, and helping take care of her parents. She was always there when you needed her; she was a great friend, wonderful aunt, loving sister, and an even better daughter. Pam cherished every moment she spent with her parents and dedicated her life to them.
In addition to her parents, Pam is survived by her brother, Charles "Chuck" Harding Jr., and wife Becky; nieces, Kista Patterson and husband Jeremy and Hanah Harding and fiancee Kenny; great nephew and nieces, Matthew, Grace, and Sadie all of Kenna; her beloved cat, Susie; and a host of friends.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 13, at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar with Pastor Robert Legg officiating. Burial will follow in Sissonville Memorial Gardens, Sissonville.
Friends may visit one hour prior to the service at Keller Funeral Home, Dunbar.