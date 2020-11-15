PAMELA SUE PARKER age 60 of Powellton died November 12, 2020. She was born September 11, 1960 at Charleston and was the daughter of the late Franklin R. and Loretta Faye Ferrell Laake. She was also preceded in death by her husband Eddie Parker, daughter Candice Parker, son Keith Parker and sister Vickie Adkins.
She was former manager of McDonalds at Smithers and a member of Kimberly Church of God and she was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Surviving: children Amanda Prince (Shannon) of Fayetteville and Matthew Parker of Powellton, niece Candy Foster of Powellton; brother Randy Laake (Diane) of Seth; sisters Debbie Laake of New Port Richey, FL, Diana Deal-Andrews (Chris) of Manassas, VA; grandchildren Alyssa Dawn Stewart, Ashton Brooke Price and Colton Auburn Prince.
Graveside service will be on Tuesday at 2 p.m., at Kanawha Valley Memorial Gardens at Glasgow with Pastor Dana Jones officiating. Burial will follow in the memorial garden.
O'Dell Funeral Home, Montgomery is in charge of arrangements where expressions of sympathy can be sent at www.odellfuneralhome.com