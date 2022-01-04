PAMELA WHITED COOK, 80, of Beckley, WV, formerly of Logan, WV and New Bern, NC went to heaven to be with the love of her life, of 60 years, Larry T. Cook on January 1, 2022.
Pam was born on June 17, 1941, in Logan, WV. She was the daughter of the late Robert T. Whited and Sadie Karnes Whited. A proud graduate of Logan High School, class of 1960, she went on to earn a Nursing degree from SWVCC in 1976. She was an active member at the Cross Point Church. She is predeceased by her husband Larry Cook and grandson Davis Hudson Cook.
Pam began her 35 year career as a Registered Nurse in Logan, WV at Logan General Hospital. She continued her career at Raleigh General Hospital, where she made life-long friends in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit and found her calling caring for infants and "preemies". After moving to New Bern, NC in 1996, she went to Beaufort County Hospital, where she worked until her retirement at the age of 70.
Pam had boundless energy and curiosity. You could find her reading a book, sewing a quilt, knitting a sweater, cross-stitching, and playing puzzle games all in the same day! She also loved the beach, especially road trips to Myrtle with her friends Alyce Perkowski and Mary Handy
The children would like to extend a very special thank you to the Logan High School Classes of 1959 & 1960. Mom & Dad cherished their friendships with their classmates. They never missed a class reunion and even brought us to their 10th and 20th class reunion picnics. Seeing old friends, planning future reunions and jitterbugging were always high on their list.
We want to give a special thank you to Sue Hannah for the countless things she did for Pam during her stay at Bayberry Assisted Living
We'd also like to say thank you to, Sandi Ramey and great niece Tara Ramey, Debbi Miller, Connie Runyon , Diana Kirk, Alyce Perkowski, and Barb Rappold.
She would travel anywhere to see her grandchildren! Ohio, Alabama, Washington DC, Fairfax VA, you name it! She made the most of every minute spent with her babies. She was fortunate enough to live near some of them while in New Bern, NC and then in Beckley, WV.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry T. Cook. She is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Bennett (Mike); sons, Steve Congrove (Rhonda); Michael Cook (Martha); and George Cook (Julie); sister, Terri Whited Mullins (Virgil); brother, William Whited; sister in law Harlie Jo Watts (Haskell); brother in law, Nelson Cook (Wilda); granddaughters, Morgan Mounts; Gabriella Cook; Alexandra Cook; and Cierra Congrove; grandsons, Trevor Mounts; and Will Cook; great grandson, Aiden Cook; and great granddaughter, Stella Cook. Also her beloved nephews, Nick and Stephen Mullins.
Memorial services will be conducted on Wednesday January 5 at 11 a.m. at Cross Point Church in Beckley, WV. Burial will be at Forest Lawn Cemetery in Pecks Mill, WV at a later date to be determined.
In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to be made in Pamela's memory to:
Alzheimers Association www.alz.org